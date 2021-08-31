A man has got many people on social media emotional as he showed kindness to a shirtless stranger on a train

In the video, the man saw the stranger shivering on the train, approached and wore him his own shirt

The unidentified kind man also wore the poor stranger his cap and was left with only a singlet on him

A man has earned the admiration of internet users as he treated a poor stranger kindly on a train.

In the short video shared on LinkedIn by Rakshith Maben, the unidentified man noticed a stranger aboard the train without a shirt on.

The kind man was left with only a singlet on him after his kind gesture Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Rakshith Maben

The man approached the stranger and surprisingly pulled off his shirt and wore it on the poor fellow.

The kind man then went back to his seat and returned to wear the stranger his cap.

Satisfied with his kind act, the man then returned to his seat on the train with only a singlet on.

Many people hail the man's gesture

Johann Holm wrote:

"Shirt off his back. I had to challenge myself and wondered if I would have thought of that? We get so lost in our own worries and relative deprivation that we miss the opportunity to do good right in front of us... We first have to learn how to really see the world for what it is."

Dawn Hutchinson remarked:

"Homelessness isn't a choice, rather through circumstances. If you can help safely (many suffer from mental illness) we should help. Appreciate the young man's help, GOD bless "

Shabana P reacted:

"Don't know what to say because people in the world have become very selective in their empathy. So much that these videos doesn't make me feel that they have sincerity."

Noor Fathima stated:

"Rakshith Maben Deep love for humanity is a vaccine for depression..We are very, small, but we are profoundly capable of very, big things just with small acts of kindness.. We can easily touch a soul by being so kind..Awesome

"Bestie. #noorshines ‍♀️"

Kind boy gives 3 bags of designer wears to his poor classmate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind boy had given bags of designers clothes to his classmate who rocked same wear to school everyday.

The helper stated that he does not want the boy’s name in the media as he shared how he was a big subject of ridicule among his peers.

Giving his classmate the designer clothes, the kind boy said:

“You got joggers, these are all Nike, Adidas and Hollister shirts. A Hollister sweatshirt, it’s all really nice. And you have more joggers in here. And, I even bought you a Champion sweatshirt, so… this is yours. And… this is all yours bro. You can keep the bag.”

