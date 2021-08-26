A farmer created the shape of a heart using flocks of sheep to pay last respects to his dead aunt as he couldn't attend her funeral

Drone footage capturing the emotional display showed the sheep appear scattered, then in a surprising manner run in an organised direction until they formed a heart shape

According to the farmer, it took him placing food strategically and many trials to achieve the remarkable feat

A farmer has paid last respects to his dead aunt in a heartwarming manner.

The Australian man, Ben Jackson, made the shape of a heart using flocks of sheep, Sky News reports.

He achieved it by strategically feeding the animals Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @skynews

Source: Instagram

Ben's aunt, Auntie Deb, was being laid to rest at a funeral in Brisbane, Queensland, 270 miles away from his farm in Guyra, New South Wales, Australia.

Ben couldn't make it due to COIVD-19 restrictions.

He then improvised to send across his condolence.

How he was able to get the sheep to make the heart shape

According to @goodnews_movement on Instagram, Ben made several trials before he succeeded in the act as it was difficult to get the animals to make the shape.

He eventually succeeded by what he described as 'strategic feeding.'

Mixed reactions trail the video

@matt9z9

"That's sickening to hear that he couldn't event go to is Aunt's funeral. Shame on you Australia."

@ginny_bewley

"@amberrwoods @abigailclements no pressure but when I die please can you arrange for one of these sheep hearts in dedication to your auntie. Please & Thanks."

@mekonmcfc

"Disgusting he wasn’t allowed to the funeral, for an illness that virtually everyone survive."

@souadilove

"No one even cares that he could not even attend the funeral. How is that good for anyone?! This is so sad."

Source: Legit.ng