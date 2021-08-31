Drake is finally ready to release his highly anticipated album after more than half a year of waiting

The rapper shared a cover photo of several pregnant women emojis in different shirt colours which left many confused

The musician's project will also be coming nearly a week after his nemesis Kanye's Donda came out

Was Drake waiting for Kanye West to release his album before dropping his? Well, I guess we will never know.

Fans will not have to wait another week for Drake's album. Photo: champagnepapi.

Source: Instagram

Days after Kanye released his highly anticipated Donda album, Drake is also set to drop his, and fans will not have to wait that long.

Going on his Instagram page on Monday, August 30, the Canadian rapper announced that his project, Certified Lover Boy, will be released on Friday, September 3.

In the post, Drake shared the album cover that showed a repeated emoji of 12 pregnant women with different skin tones and shirt colours.

The cover left many confused as it could have different meanings, including Drake loving all types of women regardless of their colour.

On the other hand, it could mean that Drake has other kids out there that no one knows about, and he is trying to send a message through the album.

Many can recall that the rapper finally started sharing about his son Adonis after Pusha T revealed, in a song on his album, that Drake was 'hiding' him.

Fans react to Drake's announcement

The news went viral on social media, with many sharing their views on what the album cover could mean.

Here are some of the reactions:

Michael Blackson:

Looks like @nickcannon baby mothers lol.

itsbizkitt

Kanye punching the air right now

chunkz

Ohhhhhh maynnn, I can’t wait

amirobe

Pregnancy test shortage coming October

heartbreakmosa

I’m getting album of the year vibes

popcaanmusic

Bomboclaat Chubble pan them skull

bendadonnn

Shoulda dropped dis junt yesterday

Drake has delayed his album for the longest time after initially promising to release it in January, but his health and several other issues came in the way.

Kanye West album

As reported earlier, Drake album will come nearly a week after his nemesis Kanye West released his Donda project.

However, a day after it was released, Kanye disclosed he did not have the final say when it came down to its release.

This was revealed after the rapper shared a post on his Instagram alerting fans that he was not given the final word by universal on the release, and a song had been deleted out.

Kanye had also disclosed through his Instagram, sharing direct messages with one of his associates, that disclosed DaBaby's manager had not cleared the song Jail 2, and it might miss in the album.

Kanye and Drake have been going at each other in the last few weeks after re-igniting their beef, and fans believe this will extend to their new albums and how they perform.

