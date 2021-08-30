Kanye West shared a post on his Instagram page disclosing that he did not have the final say when it came to the release of his latest album

The controversial rapper also revealed that one of the songs on the album was blocked from being on it

The rapper had earlier dislocated DMs in which he noted he would not remove DaBaby from Donda

Rapper Kanye West has disclosed he did not have the final say when it came down to the release of his latest album Donda.

The rapper has been working for months without rest on the album and has held three listening parties to keep the hype going.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in their costumes during the third Donda listening party. Photo: kimkardashian.

Source: Instagram

Sadly, when it came to releasing it, he says he did not approve and maybe this means it should have taken longer to come out.

This was revealed after the rapper shared a post on his Instagram page alerting fans that he was not given the final word by universal on the release, and a song had been deleted out.

In the post the rapper wrote:

"Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album."

See post below:

Earlier, Kanye had also disclosed through his Instagram page, sharing direct messages with one of his associates, which revealed that DaBaby's manager had not cleared the song Jail 2 and it might miss in the album.

Responding to the news, Kanye said he would not be dropping DaBaby since he was the only one who publicly voiced his support for him on vying for the presidency.

Fans reaction to release

Despite his woes, many appeared to enjoy the album, which became the first with most number one in several countries.

Here are reactions to the release and his reveal:

_jayseline_:

"Guess universals going to jail tonight."

sports:

"The album is fire though."

rapperscaptured:

"they had enough of your cap bro."

clutchpoints:

"Thank God for universal."

jay.mke:

"Album’s amazing though, don’t take it down."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian working on reunion behind the scenes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sparked speculation about their ongoing divorce after they recreated their wedding during the listening party for Kanye's album, Donda.

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, there is a chance that the two, who have four children together, could get back together.

While their divorce proceedings are still ongoing, Kim might withdraw the divorce petition.

Source: Legit