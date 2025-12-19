Viswashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India crash that killed more than 241 people, spoke to BBC News about his ordeal

The sole survivor of the Air India plane crash that killed more than 241 people, Viswashkumar Ramesh, appeared in an interview with BBC News where he described the ordeal of escaping the wreckage and the pain of losing his brother.

Ramesh said he managed to crawl to safety after unbuckling himself, despite suffering severe injuries.

Air India: Sole Survivor Speaks, Shares Fresh Details About His Life After Tragic Crash

Source: Twitter

Since returning home to Leicester, Ramesh had struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Advisors close to him reported that he had faced difficulties reconnecting with his wife and son, as the emotional scars of the crash continued to affect his daily life.

Survivor’s words on pain and loss

In the interview, Ramesh spoke openly about his physical and emotional suffering.

He said:

“I still feel pain in my knee, shoulder, and my hand. I feel pain in my body all day. I don’t watch anything anymore. I only think of my brother who used to be my backbone before the crash. I still can’t comprehend my brother’s passing.”

Ramesh’s account highlighted the lasting impact of the disaster, not only on his health but also on his family life. His words reflected the deep grief of losing his brother and the challenge of living with the memories of the crash.

Groups of people compensated after Air India plane crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that we reported extensively on one of the most painful aviation tragedies in recent memory.

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, travelling from Ahmedabad to London, crashed into a student hostel shortly after takeoff. It was described as the world’s most devastating aviation accident in the past ten years, claiming 241 lives on board and at least 38 on the ground.

Source: Legit.ng