Kanye West's album Donda has set Apple Music's 2021 record for the most-streamed album in just 24 hours after its release

The project by the US superstar hit 60 million streams on the music streaming service on the first day of its release

The 60 million Apple Music streams were only recorded in the US and it hit another 94 million worldwide on Spotify

Kanye West's album Donda is setting new records. The project was dropped by the superstar's record label Universal on Sunday morning, August 29.

The name Donda has been trending high on social media since the surprise album release at the weekend. The US rapper's fans have been sharing their favourite songs on the album.

Kanye West's 'Donda' has set the 2021 Apple Music record for the most-streamed album in just 24 hours. Image: @kimkardashian, @kanyewest

Complex reports that the 10th studio album hit over 60 million streams on Apple Music on the first 24 hours of its release only in the US. It has set a 2021 record for the music streaming platform. The publication said the project also garnered 94 million worldwide streams on Spotify.

Music lovers have continued to praise Kanye for dropping good music. They took to the news outlet's comment section on social media to share their thoughts on the project. Check out some of the comments below:

@cameronstone45 said:

"Album of the Year."

@Yaboit80sbaby wrote:

"The Yeezy Effect!!"

@PhillyxEagles commented:

"Still haven’t recovered from how beautiful #DONDA is."

@LouisRoyale wrote:

"Day 3 and Donda still trending in South Africa."

@Raphael_I_Am commented:

"Me playing #Donda over and over til my phone explodes!!! Y’all don’t know GOOD MUSIC!!! #Donda #Donda #Donda #Donda @kanyewest proud of you!"

@slime_bunnycii added:

"I feel like I'm so much more aware of my choice to change my life at any time now after listening to #Donda."

Kanye West claims Donda was released without his approval

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West has claimed that his new album Donda was released without his approval. The superstar's name has been trending high on social media ever since Universal allegedly dropped the project without Ye's permission.

The US rapper took to social media on Sunday, August 29, and claimed that the record label dropped Donda without authorization. Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the award-winning musician's claim.

While some people believe Kanye, some people shared that the artist's claim is a publicity stunt aimed at getting more people to stream his album.

Kanye West drops Jay-Z's verse from Jail

Legit.ng also reported that Kanye West has apparently dropped Jay-Z's verse from his new single, Jail. The superstar performed the song in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago on Thursday night, 26 August during another Donda listening event.

When it was time for Jay-Z's verse, DaBaby came on stage and replaced Jigga's verse with his own verse. Marilyn Manson, who has reportedly been sued by multiple women, also joined West on stage.

Source: Legit