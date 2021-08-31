A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, Karounwi Oladapo, believes the PDP would be defeated in 2023

Oladapo, who made this declaration, was a former deputy speaker of the Ekiti state House of Assembly

The ex-lawmaker noted that the main opposition party in the country would be rejected by Nigerians in 2023

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - Chief Karounwi Oladapo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, has explained why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot bounce back in the next general elections.

The Nation reports that the party leader said the opposition would be thoroughly defeated at the poll because of the unresolved internal crisis that has torn the party apart.

Legit.ng gathered that while describing the main opposition party as a crisis-ridden platform, Oladapo said the pattern of unresolved conflicts has reflected in its leadership instability.

Oladapo, who was a former deputy speaker of the Ekiti House of Assembly, said Nigerians would not endorse a party that cannot put its house in order at the poll.

The southwest APC spokesman noted in a statement that many of the PDP national chairmen never completed their tenure, due to the protracted crisis.

APC has strong mechanism for crisis management

The former lawmaker said APC is better in crisis management, urging the PDP to learn from its crisis resolution mechanism.

He said:

”PDP has never produced a national chairman that successfully completed the tenure of office since its creation in 1998, that is, 23 years ago.

“From Chief Solomon Lar to Sunday Awoniyi to Barnabas Gemade to Audu Ogbe to Ahmadu Ali to Vincent Ogbulafor to John Nwodo to Bamanga Turkur to Adamu Muazu to Ali Modu Sheriff to Ahmed Makahfi to Uche Secondus to Yemi Akinwonmi back to Uche Secondus again, back to Akinwonmi, the stories the same.”

Oladapo noted that some chairmen were removed on account of corruption and forgery, while some were removed at gunpoint without any offence.

He added:

“Count the number of the PDP national chairmen and divide by the years of existence of the PDP, then, it will not be out of place to describe PDP as “one year, one national chairman.”

The former lawmaker stated that APC which was created in 2013, produced its first interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, who successfully completed assignments and handed over to another national chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun.

He added that Oyegun successfully completed tenure and handed over to another national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole who had a truncated tenure of Office.

