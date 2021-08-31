Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Maria was evicted on Sunday, August 29, alongside JMK and Sammie

In an interview with Ebuka, she addressed the kind of relationship she had with Pere and why it looked confusing to viewers

Maria also revealed what she feels about Queen and hopes she will be friends with Whitemoney if he forgives her

Big Brother Naija star, Maria was evicted on August 29 and her exit from the house shocked Nigerians.

The ivory beauty had been predicted as one of the housemates who would make it to the last day on the show.

Maria says she didn't have feelings for Pere Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

As expected, Maria and the other two evicted housemates, JMK and Sammie have been going for media rounds and she had a chat with the show's host, Ebuka.

Situationship with Pere

On what exactly she had going on with Pere in the house, Maria disclosed that she didn't exactly have feelings for him and they were not involved in any romance.

She continued that she liked him as a person and liked the fact that he claimed to be in love with her.

Ebuka then asked why she seemed upset when Pere goes to other women in the house, especially Queen even though she claims not to have anything for him.

Maria replied that she didn't ask for loyalty from Pere, but rather respect and she felt disrespected by the fact that he claimed to really like her, but lies and does stuff behind her back.

Maria has nothing against Queen

On what she thinks about Queen, Maria said that she never got the chance to become friends and she has nothing against her.

Maria complimented her greatly and noted that when they had their clash just two days after Queen came in was not a big deal.

According to her, if it wasn't Queen or Pere that were involved, she would have still made the same statement that caused the argument.

Watch the video below:

Maria and Whitemoney

Maria also talked briefly about Whitemoney, after her eviction. She said she found out that the young man never nominated her for eviction, something she thought he did.

She noted that she felt stupid when she was shown those who nominated her and Whitemoney wasn't there.

Maria however stated that she likes the young man's vibes and hoped that he will forgive her and then they can be friends when he comes out of the show.

See post below:

Reactions

proff2030:

"I’m glad she went home. Which respect were you wanting? You claimed you didn’t want him, he glued to someone else and you got angry. Isn’t that the attribute of a witch?"

sstalley:

"Still faking on camera."

official_riken_francis:

"I hope Pere won't waste his energy on her when he comes out sha."

mhadonna_:

"You liked his vibe because you both are Igbos yet you were busy savaging him in the house."

latifachuks:

"Anybody can feel stupid. We the viewers are the only aware of what goes on in the house."

Fans weep over Maria's eviction

Much-loved housemate, Maria, joined fellow nominated housemates Sammie and JMK to leave the Big Brother house.

Well, the Shine Ya Eyes housemate’s eviction came as a rude shock to her as well as fans and viewers of the show.

While some of her fans are taking it in good faith, there were others who couldn’t hold themselves from breaking down in tears.

Source: Legit.ng