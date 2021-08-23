A case has been made for IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by Senator Samuel Anyanwu from Imo state

Anyanwu who represented Imo East senatorial district in the Senate between 2015 to 2019, wants Igbos to stand by Kanu

He specifically asked Igbo leaders to take interest in Kanu's case as the IPOB leader continues to languish in DSS custody

Owerri - Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Sunday, August 22 called on the Igbo leaders not to turn their back on the arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Anyanwu made the appeal in Owerri, the Imo state capital while speaking to journalists on the arrest and detention of the IPOB leader.

Senator Anyanwu begged Igbo leaders not to abandon the IPOB leader. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

The senator who represented Imo East senatorial district in the Senate between 2015 to 2019, said the Igbo leaders should learn from the Yorubas who stood against the arrest and planned extradition of one of their own, Sunday Igboho, from the Benin Republic to Nigeria.

Senator Anyanwu makes a case for Nnamdi Kanu

Anyanwu insisted Kanu, still innocent until he’s convicted by a competent court.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“I appeal to Igbo leaders not to shy away from identifying with him, maintaining that so far, no court in the land has convicted him of any offence and as such, should not be abandoned.

“We, therefore, urged the Igbo to toe the same line of action the Yoruba leaders adopted in defending their own, Mr. Sunday Igboho, Mazi Kanu’s arrest should not scare anyone away from speaking against the marginalization of the zone by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

IPOB in crisis?

Meanwhile, there is apprehension within the ranks of the IPOB following the leadership vacuum created by the absence of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a recent newspaper report, Kanu’s continued detention by the Department of State Services (DSS), has caused a seeming leadership crisis in the organization.

Kanu was said to be fully in control and members, deputies and assistants took orders directly from him or his broadcasts on Radio Biafra, but with his detention, the direct-order link is said to be totally missing and members are now said to rely solely on messages passed through his lawyer.

Ex-diplomat says breakup has consequences

Meanwhile, a former envoy to Malaysia and elder statesman, Ambassador Yerima Abdullahi has urged proponents of an independent state of Biafra to weigh the implications of Nigeria's break-up.

The retired diplomat noted that the breakup of Nigeria will have negative effects on the country.

Abdullahi, who is also a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, said those agitating should rather push for a referendum, saying it was better than eroding the peace and progress of Nigeria.

Source: Legit