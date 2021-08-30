BBNaija’s Saga seems to be threading softly as it regards his relationship with female housemate Nini

The young man was quick to warn other male housemates in the house to stop making jokes about them being married

Social media users had mixed reactions about Saga’s position as many noted that he would also be leaving the house soon

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Saga, seems to have come to the conclusion that his relationship with a female contestant, Nini, is complicated.

Hours after the Sunday night eviction show, Saga strolled into a room where other housemates Pere, Yousef among others were chilling.

BBNaija: Saga tells housemates to stop calling him a married man.

Source: Instagram

Following his entrance, one of the housemates called him a married man and he was quick to seize the opportunity and address them.

Saga explained that his ‘situationship’ with Nini is complicated and her boyfriend outside the house is also watching everything happening on the show.

He went on to add that he doesn’t want to push anything with her since there’s a relationship outside that she’s willing to keep.

Saga also pleaded with his co-housemates to stop making jokes about their relationship in the house, especially in Nini’s presence.

Watch the video below:

Fans react

Saga's clarification stirred different reactions from fans and viewers of the show on social media. Read some of their comments below:

aduke_01_ said:

"The fact that both of them are playing games like they respected ninis relationship is fcking with my head! U know she has a boyfriend and her boyfriend is watching but u enter bathroom when she was bathing to tell her soap is on her back ??? Is that how to respect relationship!"

balo_ng said:

"Saga came for Honey moon, Nini and saga there are in holiday season."

kathrine.c.a said:

"When you keep acting like Mr. nini why would they address you as saga nonsense."

nadinenura said:

"Boya they should bring back Maria Nd exchange with brother saga."

Saga suffers embarrassment during live show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija host Ebuka didn’t hold back from tackling Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Saga, during the Sunday live eviction show

Ebuka stylishly queried the housemate for spending most of his time with Nini and consequently wasting Biggie’s time when he was summoned for his diary session.

However, Saga offered an apology but the host was quick to add that the apology shouldn’t be directed to him.

