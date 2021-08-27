BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ‘couple’ Nini and Saga, recently had a candid conversation about their relationship

While in the HOH lounge, Nini explained to Saga that it would be unfair to lead him on knowing that she is in a relationship outside the house

Saga who seemed less than pleased with the conversation said Nini was protecting herself and asked who was protecting him

One of the ships on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show seems to be on shaky feet after Nini told Saga that she did not want to lead him on.

In what appeared to be a candid conversation between the two, Nini explained to Saga that she did not want to play with his emotions considering that he is human.

According to her, she does not want to lead him on knowing fully well that she has a relationship outside of the show.

BBNaija star Nini tells Saga that she doesn't want to lead him on. Photos: @tecnomobileng, @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Nini added that she wanted to make sure she wasn’t sending Saga the wrong signals or playing with him the wrong way because that would make it seem like she is acting a certain way that isn’t true.

Saga on the other hand was not too impressed with the conversation. He agreed that Nini was trying to protect herself and asked her who would protect him. According to the young man, Nini was making it all about her.

See a video of their conversation below:

Mixed reactions from fans

Members of the online community had different takes on the conversation between Saga and Nini. Some of them felt Nini was saying one thing and acting differently.

According to them, Nini continues to lead Saga on but says otherwise. Some fans also said Saga needed to give her space.

Read comments below:

Keturah_kk:

“She leads him on and says another thing.”

Ehi15_____:

“He loves her that doesn’t mk him a bad person or an olodo or a pu55y most of u on here pray to b loved but insult someone that loves unconditionally MK IT MK SENSE.”

Dark.skinned.melanin:

“This breakfast is served cold every time .”

Bigbrolatestaprokosblog:

“Nini those are exactly what you are doing with your actions. Anyways Saga na coconut tree he will still not give you breathing space.”

Lordina_:

“I’m beginning to think that Saga was paid by the big brother team to act this way. I just can’t understand how a man will continue with a behavior like this on national tv especially when he knows of the Ozo situation, which in my opinion was way better than this. I have no hate for Saga, it’s just a worrying situation for me and I hope he’s doing it for some 10million from biggie! Even Nini is looking out for you and your angry! Wow.”

Interesting.

Nigerians speak on if Saga has truly lost focus on BBNaija show

BBNaija season 6 star, Saga Adeolu, has gotten members of the online community talking about him losing focus due to his relationship with Nini.

The young artist’s action was recently questioned by more fans after a recent Diary Session where he spoke on not taking the Deputy Head of House position.

Saga disclosed to Biggie that if Nini had declined to stay with him in the HOH room, he would have turned down the DHOH title.

Soon after the clip made the rounds, internet users shared their takes on it. Some of them spoke on whether it was his strategy to be very close to Nini or if he had lost his focus on the show.

