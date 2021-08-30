BBNaija host Ebuka didn’t hold back from tackling Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Saga, during the Sunday live eviction show

Ebuka stylishly queried the housemate for spending most of his time with Nini and consequently wasting Biggie’s time when he was summoned for a diary session

However, Saga offered an apology but the host was quick to add that the apology shouldn’t be directed to him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemates were briefly put on the hot seat during the Sunday live eviction show.

The show’s host, Ebuka, made sure to tackle some of the housemates following their activities in the house for the week and Saga was among those who had some questions to answer.

Ebuka started off by stylishly pointing out that the housemate prefers spending most of his time with a female contestant, Nini.

He then went on to ask if Nini should now speak as Big Brother in a bid to get Saga to answer his diary session summons.

Recall that earlier in the week, Saga had been denied his diary session after he failed to answer Biggie’s summon as soon as he was called.

However, the housemate who was bemused by Ebuka’s comments was quick to note that he tried to hurry up to the diary room. Ebuka cut Saga short and noted that he comfortably took his time before answering his summon.

When a remorseful Saga tried to apologise, the host noted that he should be offering his apologies to Big Brother.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react

The exchange between Saga and Ebuka stirred different reactions from people on social media.

Read comments below:

uzoamakajoyce said:

"Ebuka's savagery should be studied!! What? Change big brother's voice to that Nini's?? The embarrassment Saga must have felt would be touching the sky."

elizabeth_ebony1 said:

"Saga will be doing like mumu....u are sha going home next week with ur wife Nini."

its.giftie said:

"Biggie suppose call this Saga to diary room play “your love dey make me a happy mumu” for am."

aydoyin said:

"Ebuka God will bless u for this ameeeeeeeeeeeeeen I really liked saga when he first came in o guy fall my hand pieces."

smallchopsacademy said:

"Even with the wake up call ebuka gave him, baba still said ‘Nini let’s go and change ‘.. e sure me say saga go chop nominations tomorrow."

