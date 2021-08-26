BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saga, has continued to cause a buzz on social media over his relationship with co-star Nini

During a Diary Session, Saga disclosed that he would have declined Liquorose’s request to make him her Deputy HOH if Nini refused to stay in the room with him

Numerous Nigerians on social media have reacted to Saga’s statement in different ways, some of them think he has lost focus

BBNaija season 6 star, Saga Adeolu, has gotten members of the online community talking about him losing focus due to his relationship with Nini.

Saga is one housemate on the Shine Ya Eye edition of the show who showed promise but now seems to have his eyes on something else other than the N90 million prize according to some fans.

The young artist’s action was recently questioned by more fans after a recent Diary Session where he spoke on not taking the Deputy Head of House position.

Some Nigerians think BBNaija star Saga has lost focus because of Nini. Photos: @bigbronaija @tecnomobileng

Source: Instagram

The Head of House, Liquorose, had been banned by Biggie from entering the HOH room and she decided to choose Saga as her DHOH, giving him the chance to pick someone else.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Saga however disclosed to Biggie that if Nini had declined to stay with him in the HOH room, he would have turned down the DHOH title.

See the video below:

Fans question Saga’s motive in the BBNaija house

Soon after the clip made the rounds, internet users shared their takes on it. Some of them spoke on whether it was his strategy to be very close to Nini or if he had lost his focus on the show.

Read some of their comments below:

Oluchi thinks Saga has lost focus:

Ogochukwu believes Saga's relationship with Nini is admirable:

Ekene also agrees that they are a beautiful couple:

Cha-Cha thinks Nini is Saga's N90m prize:

Martin slammed Saga:

Omondi had this to say:

Interesting.

HOH Liquorose complains about her deputy Saga

Recently on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show, the Head of House, Liquorose, aired her grievances about her choice of Deputy HOH, Saga, in a discussion with Whitemoney.

Liquorose appears to have regretted her decision of choosing Saga as her deputy and complained about him not being as involved and always shutting himself away in the HOH room.

The young lady was also displeased that Saga continued to counter or reject her opinions in the presence of the other housemates.

Source: Legit