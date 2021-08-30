According to the Kaduna state government, the murder of Abdukkarim Na’Allah was premeditated

This revelation was made by Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security, on Sunday, August 29

Aruwan added in his statement that from security report, the late captain was strangled with a rope by the attackers

Hours after Abdukkarim, the eldest son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, was killed, the Kaduna state government gave some updates on the murder.

Although the killing of Abdukkarim was suspected to have been carried out by bandits in Kaduna, the state government on Sunday, August 29, asserted that it is possibly a case of premeditated murder, PM News reports.

The state government said the deceased murder was premeditated

Source: UGC

This was the submission of the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan in a statement on Sunday claimed that the senator's son was strangled to death with a rope after which one of his vehicles was stolen at his Kaduna residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He stated:

“In what appears to be a case of culpable homicde, the deceased was found in a bedroom in his residence in Malali, Kaduna North LGA, apparently after having been strangled with a rope.

“A vehicle was stolen from his parking lot by the assailants.’’

Updated: Photos reveal house where Senator Na’Allah’s son was killed in Kaduna

Earlier, some bandits in separate attacks killed three persons, including Abdukkarim, in Kaduna.

An aide to Senator Na’Allah, Malam Garba Mohammed, confirmed the killing of the trained pilot in a social media post.

Mohammed stated:

“Suspected Kaduna bandits kill Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, the first son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, in his Malali GRA residence in Kaduna today.”

He said the killers took his vehicle and personal belongings after gaining entrance to the house through the roof and entered his apartment through the ceiling.

The aide added that a neighbour’s security guard noticed the gate of the house was opened and raised alarm.

According to him, the funeral prayers of the late pilot will hold at Yahaya road Masjid and he would be buried at Unguwan Sarki cemetery in Kaduna.

Source: Legit