Kaduna state - The police command in Kaduna has disclosed that it has commenced a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of Captain Abdulkarim Na-Allah, son of Senator Ibn Na’Allah.

The commissioner of police (CP), Mudasiru Abdullahi, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday, August 29.

Captain Abdulkarim Ibn Na’Allah has buried at Unguwan Sarki cemetery. Photo: Uyi Jb Aisagbonbuomwan

The CP’s statement which was communicated by the command’s spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige, highlighted five important findings regarding Abdulkarim’s death as seen below:

1. The police say the 36-year-old pilot was assassinated

The police report stated that the killing of Abdulkarim was likely permitted by suspected assassins, according to Premium Times.

2. The report stated that Captain Abdulkarim was murdered in his Kaduna residence

The statement from the commissioner of police explained that assassins forcefully gained access into the residence of the pilot at Umar Gwandu Road, Malali, Kaduna during the night hours and killed him.

This account was also corroborated by the Kaduna state government in a statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan. Aruwan stated that the assailants gained entrance to the compound through the back and entered the house through the ceiling.

3. Abdulkarim was strangled to death

Another important disclosure by the police was that the deceased was choked to death. Backing this narrative, the Kaduna state government claimed the deceased was strangled with a rope, The Tribune reported.

4. The victims car was stolen stolen

The Kaduna police command also revealed that the assailants who killed the pilot drove away with his Lexus SUV to an unknown destination.

5. No suspects have been arrested yet

It appears that no suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of the pilot as of press time.

The Kaduna police command has called on the public to assist with useful information that might assist in its investigation into the murder.

Senator Bala Na’Allah speaks against violent crime in Nigeria

Meanwhile, bereaved Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah has expressed hope that his son's death will help in the search for a solution to violent crimes in Nigeria.

Na’Allah in a statement on Monday, August 30, noted that the life of his son is not more precious than that of any other Nigeria, adding that God will grant the entire family the strength to bear the loss of Abdukareem, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking on how the captain was murdered in Kaduna, the federal lawmaker revealed that the attackers, who were not with guns, gained access into his house through the roof and strangled him to death.

