Bandits have killed a promising young man in Kaduna state who happens to be the son of a prominent senator

The deceased who is 36-years old is the first son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, chairman Senate committee on Air Force

Authorities in Kaduna say there were other attacks in the northwest state which also cost the lives of two others

Kaduna - Some bandits in separate attacks have killed three persons, including a pilot, in two local government areas of Kaduna North and Kajuru in Kaduna state.

The pilot, Captain Abdukkarim Bala Na’Allah, is said to be the eldest son of Senator Bala Na’Allah.

An aide to Senator Na’Allah, Malam Garba Mohammed, confirmed the killing of the trained pilot in a social media post.

His words:

“Suspected Kaduna bandits kill Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, the first son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, in his Malali GRA residence in Kaduna today.”

He said the killers took his vehicle and personal belongings after gaining entrance to the house through the roof and entered his apartment through the ceiling.

He added that a neighbour’s security guard noticed the gate of the house was opened and raised alarm.

According to him, the funeral prayers of the late pilot will hold at Yahaya road Masjid and he will be buried at Unguwan Sarki cemetery in Kaduna.

Family of pilots

Daily Sun newspaper gathered that the 36-year-old pilot got married recently.

Senator Na Allah, himself a pilot, has three sons who are all pilots.

The Kebbi-born senator is the current Senate committee chairman of the Air Force.

Onn the Kajuru attack, The Punch newspaper reports that the bandits invaded the Makoro Iri Village in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state and killed two persons.

It was learnt that the bandits stormed the village and shot indiscriminately and killed the two on Saturday night.

Sultan of Sokoto's timely warning

Recall that Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, recently called on the federal government to find a lasting solution to insecurity in Nigeria.

Abubakar, who made the plea on Thursday, August 26, in Abuja, said the killings in the north are underreported.

The monarch noted that there was a time 76 persons who were killed in cold blood by criminals were buried in one day.

Meanwhile, northern elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), have demanded the immediate sack of the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

In a statement by its national coordinator, Zana Goni, the group asked for an in-depth review of Nigeria's entire security architecture.

The elders insisted that it was time for the president to do away with Monguno, due to the worsening insecurity in the country.

