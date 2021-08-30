For Senator Bala Na’Allah, the killing of his son, Abdulkareem, will hopefully lead to the end of banditry and violent crimes across Nigeria

The senator also made it known that Abdukareem's life was not better than that of any Nigerian citizen

Na'Allah added that the murders strangled his son after gaining access into his Kaduna house through the roof

Bereaved Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah has expressed hope that his son's death will help in the search for a solution to violent crimes in Nigeria.

Na’Allah in a statement on Monday, August 30, noted that the life of his son is not more precious than that of any other Nigeria, adding that God will grant the entire family the strength to bear the loss of Abdukareem, Daily Trust reports.

Senator Na’Allah said God will help the family bear the grievous loss

Source: UGC

Speaking on how the captain was murdered in Kaduna, the federal lawmaker revealed that the attackers, who were not with guns, gained access into his house through the roof and strangled him to death.

Part of the senator's statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“They simply gained access to his house through the roof and strangulated him. As a family, we will continue to love him even in death because he was such a wonderful person in his life.”

“His life is not better than any other Nigerian. As a family, we leave everything in the hands of Almighty Allah to whom we have since surrendered in pursuit of the strength to bear the loss of Abdulkareem in our family and by the numerous calls, messages, and visits we have received so far, we have every course to thank Almighty Allah for his love and mercy to the family.”

He also thanked the police command in Kaduna and the state government for their efforts in investigating the tragedy.

Abdukkarim Na’Allah: Kaduna govt makes strange revelations on murder of senator's son

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state government gave some updates on the murder. Although the killing of Abdukkarim was suspected to have been carried out by bandits in Kaduna, the state government on Sunday, August 29, asserted that it is possibly a case of premeditated murder.

This was the submission of the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan in a statement on Sunday claimed that the senator's son was strangled to death with a rope after which one of his vehicles was stolen at his Kaduna residence.

Source: Legit