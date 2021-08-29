There is a growing disaffection towards the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari from the southwest region

The treatment of Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo who is also known as Sunday Igboho is said to have triggered the disaffection

To address the issue, associates of President Muhammadu Buhari have been meeting with the leaders to pacify them

Ibadan - A report by The Tribune newspaper indicates that some associates of President Muhammadu Buhari have begun what has been interpreted as a deft move to placate the Yoruba people through notable leaders in the southwest.

According to the report, the move has the blessing of President Buhari and it is aimed at addressing the growing disaffection of the president's administration from the southwest.

The meeting was said to have gotten the backing of President Buhari. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The president's men and their secret meetings

Those embarking on the mission are Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, who is also the national caretaker chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi states.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In the last three weeks, they have met with some notable Yoruba leaders and men of influence including the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, his predecessor, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Chief Olu Falae, and former Oyo state governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja.

Others are the former leader of the National Democratic Coalition, Chief Ayo Opadokun, secretary-general of the Yoruba Council of Elders, Dr. Kunle Olajide, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Dawud Akinola.

After the closed meetings which were held in Akure, Ibadan, Lagos, and Abeokuta, neither the visitors nor their hosts spoke to the press about what was discussed.

How Ladoja tongue-lashed federal government in Ibadan

One of the sources at one of the meetings in Ibadan with Senator Ladoja said:

“Ladoja was very angry about goings-on in the country. He chastised the federal government for obvious abuse of power in clamping down on the likes of Sunday Igboho.

“He mentioned the ultimatum issued by the Emir of Mubi to Bororo Fulani to vacate his emirate and asked if that was different from what Igboho told the murderous Fulani in Ibarapa area of Oyo state.”

In a related development, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, August 25 said bad governance, ethnoreligious conflicts, and lack of faith in the electoral process were major causes of disunity in Nigeria.

Okowa stated this in his keynote address at the 2021 Annual Lecture and Symposium organised by Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism in Lagos.

The governor stated that bad governance at different levels of government was a major contributory factor to disunity in the country.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has declared that political corruption is punishable under the electoral act.

This was stated by the ICPC chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasonye, SAN who was represented by Mohammed Ashiru Baba; director, public enlightenment and education, ICPC at a town hall meeting hosted by Say No Campaign with support from MacArthur Foundation in Abuja.

The theme of the event attended by a Legit.ng reporter, was Building Community Resilience Against Electoral Corruption to Promote Good Governance.

Source: Legit.ng News