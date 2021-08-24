A Kebbi lawmaker, Ismaila Abdulmummuni Kamba, is no longer the speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly

Kamba's leadership of the House came to an end on Tuesday, August 24, after he lost the support of Twenty members of the Assembly

The lawmakers who supported the motion to remove the speaker justified their action in a letter made available to journalists

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - An emerging report indicates that the peaker of the Kebbi state House of Assembly, Ismaila Abdulmummuni Kamba, has been impeached.

Kamba was impeached along with his deputy, Muhammadu Buhari Aliyu, by the House on Tuesday, August 24, Daily Trust reported.

The impeachment motion was endorsed by Twenty out of the 24 members of the assembly.

The legislators swore-in Muhammad Abubakar Lolo, representing Bagudo West, as the new speaker.

On the other hand, another lawmaker, Mohammaed Usman Zuru, representing Zuru constituency was made the new deputy speaker.

Vanguard reported that the clerk of the house, Usman Ahmad Bunza, informed journalists in a letter that the two house leaders were found to have committed an impeachable offence.

Armed policemen were deployed at the premises of the House to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The Nation reported that all efforts to get the reaction of the impeached speaker and the deputy speak proved abortive as they refused to speak to newsmen.

