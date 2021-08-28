The US government has made a stunning revelation on the exportation of illegal arms to Nigeria and another undisclosed country in Africa

It was gathered that three residents of Mayland were indicted for the act of concealing and shipping arms for export between 2017 and 2019

The names of the persons, according to the US justice department, are Wilson Nuyila Tita, Eric Fru Nji, and Wilson Che Fonguh

The United States (US) department of justice in Maryland on Friday, August 27, released names of three Americans alleged to be in the evil business of shipping illegal arms to Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the US attorney for the district of Maryland, Jonathan F. Lenzer, the names of the suspects were given as Wilson Nuyila Tita, Eric Fru Nji, and Wilson Che Fonguh, The Cable reports.

The criminals were indicted for illegal arms purchase and export to Nigeria

Lenzer noted that the indicted persons were charged for conspiracy, violation of the Arms Export Control Act, and the Export Reform Control related to the export of firearms and ammunition from the US to Nigeria.

It was further revealed that the criminals between 2017 and 2019 conspired to export "from the United States to Nigeria defense articles and items identified on the United States Munitions List (“USML”) and the Commerce Control List (“CCL”) without first obtaining export licenses."

These persons, it was gathered, conspired to conceal from the US items shipped from the Port of Baltimore in Maryland to Nigeria and another African nation.

Even more, the wanted US residents contributed funds for the purchase of firearms, ammunition, reloading materials, and other equipment for shipping overseas.

Parts of the statement read:

“The indictment alleges that the defendants and their co-conspirators communicated about their efforts and plans to ship weapons and ammunition using an online encrypted messaging application and code words in order to conceal their activities.

“As detailed in the indictment, the defendants and other conspirators concealed the firearms, ammunition, rifle scopes, and other items in heavily wrapped packages and duffle bags, and inside sealed compressor units, placing those items into a shipping container destined for Nigeria without obtaining the requisite licenses from the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Commerce."

Senate passes Uba Sani’s firearms bill as stiffer penalty awaits offenders

Meanwhile, the Senate on Wednesday, June 30, finally passed the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (SB.549).

Legit.ng reported that the bill was sponsored by the lawmaker Kaduna Central at the Senate, Mallam Uba Sani, would criminalise all forms of illegal firearms bearing in the country.

Uba noted that the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, was effusive in the praise of his (Uba) intervention, stating that it is one worthy bill that deserves presidential assent.

