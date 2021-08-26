Some Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), have been arrested for bribery and corrupt practices on the highways

As part of its effort to clear out distasteful practices in the system, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has arrested 15 officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), for alleged extortion and bribery.

The Guardian reports that the officials were nabbed for allegedly extorting monies from motorists on highways across the country.

The officials were arrested on August 12, 2021, simultaneously in Adamawa, Gombe, Ondo and Osun States, respectively, during the enforcement of the sixth phase of ‘Operation Tranquility’ by officers of ICPC, FRSC and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The operation, whose aim is to bring an end to extortion of motorists and other unwholesome practices by some FRSC officials, resulted in the arrest of seven officials along the Jimeta Township Routes and Yola Expressway in Adamawa State.

According to a joint statement by spokespersons of both organisations on Thursday, August 26, some money were recovered from the officials as they were raided while extorting motorists.

The statement reads below:

“It was also found in the course of the operation that two patrol teams in Adamawa and Gombe States respectively, were not involved in any corrupt act as they were caught under surveillance checking documentation and ensuring roadworthiness of vehicles.

On how illicit acts were perpetrated, the statement explained that the officials would sometimes enter vehicles belonging to motorists to negotiate and collect the bribes to avoid being seen by passers-by as well as employ the services of local government revenue collectors as agents to cover their illicit acts, ICPC Nigeria report indicates.

