The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has reacted to the attack by bandits on the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna

Irabor, while addressing reporters on Tuesday, August 24, condemned the attack which left two officers dead, one abducted

The Defence boss has described the attack as madness, saying that such barbaric act must be stopped sooner than expected

Yola, Adamawa - The Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has condemned the recent attack on the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state.

Channels TV report that the CDS while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, August 24, in Yola, described the attack as madness, one that should be stopped soon and also seeks an end to banditry.

Legit.ng gathered that this was made known by Major General Olufemi Sawyer, the director of Defence information.

He said the CDS expressed his appreciation to the citizens and residents of the northeast region for genuinely supporting the ongoing intensive clearance operations by troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) towards the restoration of permanent peace in the Zone, Vanguard report indicates.

Again, the Chief Of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has condemned the attack on NDA in Kaduna state, seeks an end to banditry. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

General Irabor who was in Adamawa State to meet with retired senior military officers in the north-east region said:

“The incident in Kaduna, of course, has been undertaken by bandits, but it is more of an armed robber coming to your house.

“The infiltration did not come by virtue of the normal banditry action, but these are things we are already looking at and in due course, you will get the details.

“Any form of insecurity is a cause for worry for anyone and that is why for us, we are more determined that this madness must be brought to an end very speedily.”

Speaking further about the insurgency in the northeast, the CDS thanked the residents for genuinely supporting the ongoing intensive clearance operations by troops towards the restoration of permanent peace in the zone.

He said the solutions to the security challenges in the northeast lie in the region, with hopes that the situation will get better in the days ahead.

General Irabor equally allayed the fears of Nigerians on the ongoing mass surrendering of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) ex-fighters to the military.

NDA Attack: Sources Say Personnel in Charge of CCTV Slept Off

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that personnel monitoring closed-circuit television (CCTV) at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) were reportedly asleep when bandits attacked the premises on Tuesday, August 24.

Sources quoted in the report said the bandits sneaked in through a part of the facility that had no fence.

The report further indicates that details are now emerging on how a rag-tag army gained entrance into the heavily guarded military facility.

Source: Legit.ng