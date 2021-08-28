Many IPOB/ESN members were killed in the Oru East local government area of Imo on Saturday, August 28

The criminals were killed in a gunbattle with the special forces and tactical teams of the police command in the state

This was confirmed in a statement by the spokesman of the police in the state, CSP Michael Abattam

During a gun duel in Oru East local government area of Imo state on Saturday, August 28, policemen succeeded in killing the head of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

PM News reports that during the raid, the brave officers recovered three Improvised Explosives Devices (I.E.D), two Pump Action Guns, nine Cartridges, one locally made pistol alongside a Toyota Highlander SUV vehicle.

The raid took place in the Oru East LGA of Imo state (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

However, the spokesman of the command, CSP Michael Abattam, said that while returning from the successful operation, members of the proscribed groups ambushed the security agents and engaged them in a heated gun battle which left at least one policeman and several criminals dead.

At the time of the exchange, the commissioner of police in the state, Hussaini Rabiu, sent a reinforcement of the command’s special forces and tactical teams led by ACP Evans Shem.

Nigerian police name suspected top financier of IPOB/ESN

Meanwhile, a man suspected to be a financier of IPOB and ESN had been arrested by the police in Imo state.

The Imo police command disclosed that the suspect, Boniface Okeke, and 25 members of the group were arrested Sunday, August 1, at a hotel in the Orlu area of the state.

According to the commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, the suspects were held in connection with terrorism and attacks on security agencies and individuals.

He said Okeke, 57, confessed to having funded IPOB and ESN operations in the state to the tune of N10,000,000 while he was outside the country.

The police disclosed that the arrests were made possible through the assistance of one Emmanuel Nnaji, 15, who was apprehended after the recent attack on Omumaand Njaba police stations.

The command said:

“On interrogation by the command’s tactical teams, the suspect gave a vivid description of a hotel located in Orlu as where they, the bandits, stayed and planned before they executed their dastardly act on the police stations.''

