A group of lawyers have staged a protest against former NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kolo Kyari

The lawyers stormed the office of the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and submitted a petition against Kyari

The group demanded a thorough investigation into Kyari's tenure and a probe into $4B spent on fixing refineries

FCT, Abuja - A group of lawyers under the aegis of the Guardian of Democracy and Rule Of Law have demanded a judicial commission of inquiry into the tenure of former NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kolo Kyari.

The group submitted a petition to the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun after staging a protest against Kyari on Monday, April 28, 2025.

They demanded justice and transparency in the management of Nigeria's petroleum sector.

The petitioners alleged that Kyari's leadership was marked by monumental corruption, tax evasion, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds, particularly in the spending of over $4 billion on refineries repairs.

This was contained in a statement issued by the leader of the group, Barrister Benjamin Theophilus and made available to Legit.ng.

The lawyers demanded a thorough investigation into Kyari's tenure and the recovery of public funds if found to have been misappropriated.

They also called for collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to probe suspected tax evasion and fraudulent declarations.

The protesters emphasized that the demand for a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the affairs of the NNPCL in the last five years is non-negotiable, and expected the Commission to be populated by Nigerians of impeccable character led by former justices of the Supreme Court.

The group claimed that the amount spent on refineries repairs was inflated, citing a proposal by a consortium of private sector firms to repair the three refineries for about $1 billion.

The petition highlighted several areas of concern, including fraudulent allocation of crude oil proceeds, misappropriation of funds in the AKK Gas Pipeline Project, fuel subsidy fraud, and value review for NNPCL's crude-backed loans.

