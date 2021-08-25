A Nigerian man, Andrew Okoro, has taken to social media to celebrate his win after being accepted by four universities in the United States

The young man shared adorable photos of himself after accepting the admission from the State University of New York

Nigerians on social media have celebrated Okoro who shared adorable photos of himself on his LinkedIn page

A Nigerian man, Andrew Okoro, has taken to social media to celebrate his win after commencing his PhD in Computer Science at the State University of New York.

Taking to his LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Okoro said he got accepted by four universities.

Andrew Okoro got accepted by four universities in the United States. Photo credit: Andrew Okoro/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The three other universities that gave the young man admission include Florida State University, the University of Alabama, and Mississippi State University.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Today, I officially begin my PhD program in Computer Science at the University at Albany, SUNY. I would also work as a Graduate Research Assistant in Ubinet lab."

Expressing gratitude

The young man expressed gratitude to his advisor, Mariya Zheleva, for having faith in him, and to Karyn Doke for helping him settle down fast.

He also appreciated his lecturers, Professor Damian Dike, Dr. Onyebuchi Nosiri, Dr. Samuel Okozi, and Dr. Nnaemeka Onuekwusi for writing solid recommendation letters for him.

Okoro wrote:

"Thanks to Samuel Adeniyi Adeleye, Chinonso Odebeatu, and all the members of FCL Network who held my hands during the application process. Shout out to Gerald Ogbonna for making my transition into the US a smooth ride.

"Shout out to Chrisantus Eze, Paschal Amusuo, Chukwuebuka Akwiwu-Uzoma, and Nafisah Abidemi Abdulkadir, for the moral support."

Nigerians celebrate their own

Social media users soon flooded the comment section to celebrate the young man.

Faith T. Golly said:

"Wow! Congratulations! I was in Albany in 2008! Was a pleasant experience."

Omolasho Kayode commented:

"I have tried checking any of these US schools that offered Msc in building energy systems, but none."

Chukwunonso Peter Magbo wrote:

"This is awesome. Congratulations Andrew Okoro."

Nafisah Abidemi Abdulkadir said:

"Congratulations Andrew Okoro....I'm so happy for you and I wish you all the best."

Nigerian man bags PhD scholarship in US

In similar news, a young Nigerian man identified as Olusola Dehinsilu has taken to social media to celebrate his achievement after bagging a PhD scholarship in the United States.

The pioneer first class graduate of mathematics from Olabisi Onabanjo University shared his academic journey on his LinkedIn page, where he disclosed that he will be studying at the University of Texas Arlington.

According to Olusola, he served as an assistant lecturer at The Polytechnic Ibadan during his NYSC.

Source: Legit.ng