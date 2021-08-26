Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has taken to social media to show his support for fellow singer, Burna Boy on his upcoming show in the UK

The Essence crooner took to his Instagram Story to share words of encouragement for the self-acclaimed African Giant

Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has joined several others to drum his support for self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy.

Recall that come Friday, August 27, Burna Boy will host his first-ever headline show at the historic O2 arena.

In his recent Instagram Story post, Wizkid expressed his support for the Port Harcourt singer.

In his words:

“My brudda shutting down the 12 tomorrow. My brothers and I doing arena far awar from home like it’s nothing! U deserve all and more Odogwu! Love you my G 4L.”

See post below:

The singer hailed Burna Boy. Photo credit: @wizkidayo, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Sold out tickets

Wizkid who is also expected to perform at the 02 Arena, recently shared the good news of his concert getting sold out with fans on social media.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the Made in Lagos crooner announced that he sold out the O2 Arena in just 12 minutes.

Not stopping there, the Star Boy proceeded to thank his fans in London ahead of the show on November 28.

Recognition awards

Burna Boy and Wizkid, were recently recognized in South America after getting recognized by a popular Brazilian award, BreakTudo.

The Grammy-winning Nigerian singers were part of those nominated for a BreakTudo award.

BreakTudo recently released its nomination list and the Nigerian stars were named under the International Collaboration category for their song titled Ginger.

Wizkid posts viral meme

Much loved Yoruba comic actor, Olaniyi Afonja, popularly known as Sanyeri, has finally reacted after Wizkid posted his viral meme.

In recent times, Sanyeri seems to have taken over PawPaw and Odunlade Adekola as the king of memes seeing as his face has been plastered over social media.

The actor’s face soon became a trending topic followed by the words, ‘e fi le, o fe cook’, on social media.

Source: Legit