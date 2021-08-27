FCT, Abuja - The acting national chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Yemi Akinwonmi, is presiding over the ongoing meeting of the party caucus, currently holding at the national secretariat of the party, Abuja.

The Punch reports that although the national chairman, Uche Secondus, who, acting on an order issued by a Kebbi State High Court on Thursday, assumed office on Friday, he is not at the meeting.

Breaking: Crisis Rocking PDP Worsens As Akinwonmi Set to Preside As Caucus Meeting Begins

Legit.ng gathered that Akinwonmi said, “I came here this morning and a letter was served on me. Coincidentally, I met the chairman of the BoT and told him and he told me he received a copy of the same letter.

“I want us to discuss this letter before this meeting starts.”

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, said, “I bring the greetings of my colleague governors to this meeting.

“We are working together for the good of our party; whatever issues we have will be resolved at this caucus meeting.”

Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, noted that, “ Yesterday, we had several meetings and took decisions.

“By the grace of God, we will take decisions that will be in the interest of the party. Let us set aside all personal interests to make this party great.”

Chairman of the National Assembly Caucus, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, said, “Every Nigerian is looking up to us in the PDP to give a sense of direction because the other party, including the President, had admitted failure.

“He (Buhari) said he won’t finish his tenure a failure. That, in itself, is admittance of failure.

“We in the National Assembly are in support of this effort.”

Kebbi court restores Uche Secondus as PDP national chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that barely two days after he was removed, the Kebbi state high court ordered Uche Secondus to return to his position as the national chairman of the PDP.

It was reported that the presiding judge, Justice Nusirat Umar, said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Secondus pending the determination of the case.

The judge gave the order in a suit brought before her in Birnin Kebbi in case KB/AC/M. 170/2021.

