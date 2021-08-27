Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has got her fans and colleagues gushing on her social media page

The mother of four and her handsome husband have expressed excitement as they clock another year as a couple

Mercy stated that she loves her husband Odi with no question while wishing him a happy anniversary

Being married for 10 years is no easy feat but Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie shows how beautiful the institution of marriage can be. The actress who got married to her man in 2011 now has four lovely kids to show for it.

To celebrate the milestone, the actress and her family did a photoshoot to mark a joyous decade.

Mercy Johnson shows off family in new photos. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie, @princeodiokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson and her family in lovely outfits

The wedding anniversary celebration started from Mercy's husband Prince Okojie's Instagram page. The businessman shared cute photos with his family in matching outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The males in the family were donned in black suits while the females showed up in pink outfits.

Prince Okojie and his celebrity wife also donned beautiful gold-coloured outfits in another photo.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Mercy Johnson also shared a set of photos and it showed her and the girls in blue ball gowns while the men maintained their black suits.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actress said it's been 10 years of grace, love, forgiveness, understanding, sacrifice, tolerance, patience, respect and friendship.

Swipe left to see more photos:

The Okojie family also donned white outfits to mark their big day.

Fans and colleagues celebrate with the couple

aphrodija:

"Happy Anniversary."

realchidimmaaneke:

"You are Blessed sis Happy wedding Anniversary Sis."

realchidiebereaneke:

"May the hand of the Almighty continue to be upon your family Happy Anniversary sis."

busoladakolo:

"Happy anniversary❤️❤️❤️"

ibiwarietuk:

"Happy Anniversary to you and yours ❤️❤️❤️"

kolawoleajeyemi:

"Congratulations."

Mercy Johnson in her husband's clothes

In a TikTok video online, the film star was dressed in her husband's agbada and trousers, including his shoes.

Mercy had a basket on her head, a tie around her head, a metal in her left hand and a bowl in her right hand. While she was demonstrating, the doorbell rang and she quickly had to remove everything she had on.

As the actress took them off, she was spotted in her husband's suit jacket, and two more ties around her neck.

Source: Legit