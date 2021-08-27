Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her handsome husband have added another year in their marriage

Mercy's husband Prince Odi Okojie got his followers gushing on social media after he shared cute photos to celebrate

The photos showed the film star in similar colours of outfits with her three female children while her husband and son wore matching clothes

Although a man of few words, actress Mercy Johnson's husband Prince Okojie could not help but gush over his wife and his four beautiful kids.

Prince Okojie recently took to his Instagram page to share new photos with the members of his family as he marks his 10th wedding anniversary with the film star.

Mercy Johnson's husband shares new photos of the family. Photos: @princeodiokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson's husband puts his family on display

In the mood of celebration, Mercy's family took new photos.

The actress' husband was spotted in a black suit posing behind his wife. Mercy was donned in a stunning see-through dress as she sat with her hands on her thighs. The film star had a beautiful smile on her face.

In another photo, the couple was seen with their kids in matching outfits. While the females were dressed in similar colours with their celebrity mother, the only male Henry was dressed just like his dad.

The kids were not left behind as they also gave lovely poses with their parents behind them.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to view more:

The actress also shared a lovely video to mark the day. According to her, she will marry her husband over again.

Nigerians shower compliments on the Okojies

Prince Okojie's followers showed their love for his family with beautiful emojis while others simply celebrated them with beautiful words on their special day.

hairbyfirstlady:

"I love this family so much."

dakere_beauty:

"What is happening here."

tri.4018:

"Happy anniversary wonderful family."

favournice755:

"Happy wedding anniversary sir."

akeliciousmedia:

"More than adorable."

calmecooper47:

"My favorite with my brother no combo sweet reach dis one."

cooldjkosmax:

"Dis post lighten up my day❤️❤️❤️ so adorable."

suzied1509:

"Happy 10th Anniversary to the Okojies. May God continue blessing this union in abundance and favour. Sending ❤to everyone. Continue enjoying your day."

Mercy Johnson's husband surprises her

Mercy Johnson shared a video of her husband Prince Odianosen Okojie’s visit while she was on a film set.

As seen in the video, the lovely couple was spotted posing for a picture on the film set.

The mother of four further noted that her shirt with that of her husband was coincidentally chosen.

