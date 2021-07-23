Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently jumped on a trending Chinese TikTok video and it got her fans laughing

The video showed the mother of four dressed in all manner of things including household items

The film star's video had over 100k likes in just an hour of post as Mercy stated that she woke up the way she's dressed

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has got her fans on lockdown. The mother of four devices different means of engaging her followers on social media.

Mercy Johnson wears her husband's outfits. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Recently, the actress recreated a trending Chinese video and she shared it online. In the video, the film star was dressed in her husband's agbada and trousers, including his shoes.

She had a basket on her head, a tie around her head, a metal in her left hand and a bowl in her right hand. While she was demonstrating, the doorbell rang and the actress quickly had to remove everything she had on.

While taking them off, Mercy was spotted in her husband's suit jacket, and two more ties around her neck.

aniisoken:

"Lols mama purity will not kill sumbori with laff."

preciepearl_:

"How many clothes are you wearing ma'am?"

shenkes_jemmy:

"mama you too much."

atuegwuprecious1:

"Why are you this funny?"

restychozen:

"OMG mercy. one day u will kill someone's daughter."

omalicha_d:

"And I know sey that shoe na Italian."

brownyshuga:

"You will not kill us oo."

Mercy Johnson, her kids, and her nieces

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress and her clan were seen marching in the rain, dancing around and one of them even pushed the actress inside their massive swimming pool.

The short clip was filled with fun, laughter, happiness, memories, and fans could not help but gush over them.

In the caption of the post, Mercy said that she was that aunty who broke the rules but cousins and nieces love to spend holidays at her house. According to her, despite being strict, she is still their best friend.

