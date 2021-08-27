Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Kiddwaya would feature in a new British docu-reality, which is expected to come on screen in September

The Lockdown housemate disclosed this news with his followers on social media, saying the show promises jaw-dropping content

In the post, Kiddwaya further noted that the show is historical because it’s the first of its kind in British history

Former BBNaija housemate Kiddwaya has disclosed that he and DJ Cuppy would be featuring in a new British docu-reality.

In an Instagram post where he made this disclosure, the 28-year-old promised that the show is historical in the country, and viewers would be exposed to original jaw-dropping content.

Kiddwaya and Friend DJ Cuppy feature in new British TV series. Photo: Cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The post caption read partly:

“I’m so excited to announce I’m part of the brand-new docu-ality series Highlife, starting Friday 10th September at 10pm.”

See the post below

Fans congratulate Kiddwaya

Soon after the reality TV star shared this news, his fans thronged his comment section on Instagram to congratulate him for advancing his career milestone.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

kiddricalovers

“President has done it. Awwww congratulations Kiddwaya.”

Erica.kiddwayaa:

“Weldone kidd we are so so proud of you.”

Bloombee_luxury:

“Congratulations.”

Mmab_101:

“Our favorite Waya.”

Irenettya:

“LETS GOOOOO.”

T0nit0ne:

“Let’s get it!!!!!”

Cuppy also shares the news

Billionaire Femi Otedola's celebrated daughter DJ Cuppy just like her friend, Kiddwaya, will be a part of the new British docu-reality. She shared the news while asking her followers if they are ready for the show.

