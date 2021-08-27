Amid the unprecedented #EndSARS protest in October 2020, the National Economic Council (NEC) directed state governors to set up judicial panels to hear and address the atrocities perpetrated by men of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Almost one year after, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, August 26, announced at the NEC meeting that all the 28 states that established the judicial panels have now completed the assignment, except Lagos state's panel which will conclude in October.

Out of the 28 states, eight have submitted their reports to NEC. Presidential spokesman Laolu Akande made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, August 27.

Below is the list of eight states:

Abia Ekiti Enugu Gombe Kwara Nasarawa Ondo Rivers.

Legit.ng gathers that Lagos state has also submitted an interim report.

Vice President Osinbajo said the NEC looks forward to discussing the reports in full at its next meeting as more states are expected to make their submissions as well.

EndSARS judicial panel awards over N218m to victims of police brutality

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria police along with other security personnel in Ogun state had been asked to pay over N218 million as compensation to 42 victims of brutality and violation of human rights.

The verdict was given by the Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation into Police Brutality and Extrajudicial Killings.

The Justice Solomon Olugbemi-led panel made this known on Friday while submitting the panel’s report to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Lagos judicial panel awards N10m to victims of police brutality

In a similar report, the Lagos state judicial panel hearing cases of police brutality gave a landmark judgement to some victims of police brutality after having found their cases meritorious.

The panel awarded the sum of N10 million as compensation to some of the petitioners. The compensation was awarded by the Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd) panel.

Adebayo Abayomi was compensated for the extrajudicial killing of his mother, and Hannah Olugbodi for being shot by a police officer among others.

Police in Bayelsa suffer huge punishment, to lose N21bn

Meanwhile, for extrajudicial killings linked to officers of the police and the Nigerian Army, the forces in Bayelsa have been asked to pay the sum of N21 billion to victims.

The verdict was given on Thursday, July 8, by the state's judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality and other related offences.

Justice Young Ogola, the chairman of the panel, said recommendations were made after established findings from reports and petitions.

