A judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality in Ogun state has taken a stand against extrajudicial killings

The panel, headed by Justice Solomon Olugbemi awarded over N218 million against the police force and other security agencies

Justice Olugbemi revealed that the recommendation came after the panel received a total of 106 petitions, out of which 58 were treated

Ogun state - The Nigeria police along with other security personnel in Ogun state have been asked to pay over N218m as compensation to 42 victims of brutality and violation of human rights

The Punch reports that the verdict was given by the Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation into Police Brutality and Extrajudicial Killings.

The Justice Solomon Olugbemi-led panel made this known on Friday while submitting the panel’s report to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to Olugbemi, the panel's findings from a total of 106 petitions revealed details of torture, unjustifiable shootings, inhumane treatment, and other forms of human rights abuses.

He added that the panel made recommendations for the investigation, discipline, and prosecution of certain security personnel where appropriate.

Lagos judicial panel awards N10m compensation to victims of police brutality

Earlier, the Lagos state judicial panel hearing cases of police brutality gave a landmark judgement to some victims of police brutality after having found their cases meritorious.

The panel awarded the sum of N10 million as compensation to the petitioners. The compensation was awarded by the Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd) panel.

Adebayo Abayomi for the extrajudicial killing of his mother, and Hannah Olugbodi for being shot by a police officer among others.

Police in Bayelsa suffer huge punishment, to lose N21bn

Meanwhile, for extrajudicial killings linked to officers of the police and the Nigerian Army, the forces in Bayelsa have been asked to pay the sum of N21 billion to victims.

The verdict was given on Thursday, July 8, by the state's judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality and other related offences.

Justice Young Ogola, the chairman of the panel, said recommendations were made after established findings from reports and petitions.

Source: Legit