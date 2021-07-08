A judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality in Bayelsa has taken a stern position against extrajudicial killings

The panel, headed by Justice Young Ogola, on Thursday, July 8, awarded the sum of N21bn against the force

Justice Ogola revealed that the recommendation came after the panel received a lot of petitions from victims

Bayelsa - For extra-judicial killings linked to officers of the police and the Nigerian Army, the forces in Bayelsa have been asked to pay the sum of N21 billion to victims.

The verdict was given on Thursday, July 8, by the state's judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality and other related offences.

Governor Diri said the state will reconsider if the police and other security agencies can pay the sum (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

Justice Young Ogola, the chairman of the panel, said recommendations were made after established findings from reports and petitions, Punch reports.

Ogola noted that about 11 police officers were recommended for prosecution, one for dismissal, and four for demotion.

He added that the sum was awarded in damages out of the 40 cases fully determined and that it included compensation to communities attacked by Nigerian soldiers, The Cable added.

Receiving the reports, Governor Duoye Diri thanked the panel for its thorough investigations, adding that the state government will do its utmost to implement the recommendations.

Although the governor said paying the sum is something to be looked into, he reminded security agencies that they must carry out their duties only within the confines of the law.

His words:

“The issues you have raised will be looked into. The N21 billion awarded is appropriate, but for the security agencies to pay is another thing.

“We will within the limits of available resources and procedures see how these victims will get reprieves.

“While the law enforcement agencies have every day to protect lives and property, they also have a duty to do that within the confines of responsibility and protection of human rights of all citizens.

Lagos panel Awards N11.75m to victims of police brutality

Meanwhile, the Lagos state judicial panel on Saturday, March 27, awarded a total of N11,750,000 to four persons who had suffered police brutality.

The ruling in favour of the victims was read by the chairperson of the panel, Doris Okuwobi, on Saturday.

Persons expected to receive the sum from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) were Tolulope Openiyi, Tella Adesanya, Felicia Nkemakolah, and Blessing Esanbor.

Source: Legit Nigeria