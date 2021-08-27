Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, clocked 50 on August 19 but hosted his friends and colleagues to a big party on August 26

A number of celebrities attended the star-studded occasion including popular BBNaija star, Tacha

Tacha wasn’t just a spectator and she made sure to rain dollars on the celebrant as they took over the dance floor

BBNaija 2019 star, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, joined a host of others to celebrate with top Nigerian comedian, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun, at his 50th birthday party.

The comic actor and businessman clocked 50 on August 19 and organised an even bigger party to celebrate with his well-wishers on August 26.

Tacha had alerted her fans on social media on how she was going to celebrate with the comedian after sharing lovely photos of herself in her outfit.

See her post below:

The young reality star kept true to her words and was spotted at the party having a good time with the celebrant on the dance floor.

Not stopping there, Tacha also made it rain dollars on AY as they continued to dance.

See the video below:

Fans praise Tacha for spraying dollars

After the video of Tacha at AY’s party made the rounds, some of her fans praised her for showing love to the comedian. Others recounted how AY’s mother had prayed for Tacha when she was disqualified from the BBNaija show.

Read some of their comments below:

Immacabella:

"Ay deserves pounds self ....despite the celebrity hatred she received Ay refused to join her colleague in hating but support or help her out!❤️ A real GEE."

Hindscouture:

"Tacha and dollars 5&6... I remembered when Tacha left the house and ay's mom prayed for her... I knew they loved her so much.. do ur thing girl."

__Shope.xx:

"My baby and dollar... 5&6 ."

Oluwasemilores:

"Only 1 Tacha."

Nice one.

King Sunny Ade gives classic performance at AY Makun's 50th birthday party

The comedian's party witnessed the attendance of many Nigerian celebrities who were beautifully dressed for the occasion.

A video showed the moment the comedian made a grand entrance into his birthday party. Some guests were seated while others were on their feet capturing the beautiful moment with their phones.

Another video showed AY laying on the floor with his face down. He later heard a familiar voice singing a well-known song. By the time he lifted his face, the comedian saw the renowned juju singer King Sunny Ade.

