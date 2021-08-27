Yemi Kale has been replaced with a new head of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Simon Harry

Harry's appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in a signed letter on Thursday, August 26

According to the appointment letter from the ministry of finance, the new appointee is now Nigeria's statistician-general

The appointment of Simon Harry as the new statistician-general of Nigeria has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement from Yunusa Abdullahi, special adviser on media and communications to the minister of finance, budget, and national planning, Harry is to head the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The appointment was approved by Buhari



The new appointee who has close to 30 years of experience in the field of statistics, succeeds Yemi Kale, whose second term tenure of five years expired on Monday, August 16, Premium Times reports.

Until his recent appointment, Harry was the director of corporate planning and technical coordination department in the organisation, having joined the federal office in 1992 to become a substantive director in 2019, Punch added.

President Buhari reacts as Nigeria’s GDP grows by 5.01% in 2nd quarter

Meanwhile, President Buhari had hailed the Q2 2021 report by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showing a third consecutive quarter of positive growth of Nigeria's economy, as well as the highest quarterly growth in GDP since 2014.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 26, by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina and sent to Legit.ng, the report said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 5.01% in Q2 2021 following 0.51% growth in Q1 2021.

He said the growth, which continues the progress of the preceding two quarters, is a continuing trend reflecting Nigeria's economic rebound following the COVID-19-induced contractions seen in Q1 and Q2 2020.

According to the statement, the non-oil sector is a significant contributor to the economic performance in Q2 2021 with a growth of 6.74% in real terms, the fastest growth in the sector since the third quarter of 2014, adding that the contribution of the non-oil sector to GDP increased from 91.07% in Q2 2020 to 92.58% in Q2 2021.

