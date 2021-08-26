The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has finally declared a profit after 44 years, according to President Buhari

Buhari who shared the good news on social media said the corporation was always on the losing side until now

Also, the president said he has directed NNPC to publish its timely Audited Financial statements

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to social media to announce that for the in 44 years, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has declared profit.

The president disclosed this in a statement posted on Facebook and sighted by Legit.ng.

President Buhari has celebrated the declaration of profit by the NNPC. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

According to the president who doubles as minister of petroleum resources, the profit after tax of two hundred and eighty seven Billion naira (N287 Billion) came after years of losses.

Buhari said this follows the completion of the statutory annual audit exercise for the Year 2020.

He added that the losses of the NNPC were reduced from N803 billion in year 2018 to N1.7 billion in year 2019.

Going further, he disclosed that NNPC has been ordered to timely publish the audited financial statements.

He added that this will ensure transparency and accountability by public institutions.

