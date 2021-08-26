The need for PDP executive members and stakeholders to meet again has arisen amid the party's leadership unrest

The chairman of the party's governors' forum, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called for an emerging gathering

This decision is coming on the heels of Prince Uche Secondus' suspension as the PDP national chairman

For the second time in about two weeks, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) will be holding a meeting amid its leadership crisis.

This meeting was fixed by the chairman of the forum, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, through the director-general, C.I.D Maduabum, The Guardian reports.

The meeting was called for by Governor Tambuwal (Photo: PDP)

The decision to convene such a high-profile meeting was made after the Sokoto governor consulted with his colleagues, that is, the 13 state chief executives.

According to Maduabum's brief statement, the meeting will take place in Abuja by 5pm on Thursday, August 26, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

It reads:

“Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in consultation with his colleagues, has summoned an emergency meeting of the forum for Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will discuss recent developments in the PDP.

“The governors enjoined all PDP members and stakeholders to exercise patience as efforts are being made to ensure continued stability of the party in the days ahead.”

2023: APC faces new threat as Atiku, Obaseki meet on how PDP will unseat ruling party

Meanwhile, former vice president Atiku Abubakar on Monday, August 23, declared that the PDP was well-positioned to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2023.

Atiku disclosed this in Benin, the capital of Edo state, adding that the visitation was part of consultations on how to strengthen the PDP so as to take over power from the APC ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng gathered that Atiku told journalists after the meeting that his discussion with Governor Obaseki centered around governance, situations in the country and how PDP could be strengthened to take over power in 2023.

He said:

“Basically, we discussed about governance, the situation in the country, we discussed about our party, how our party should be strengthened and to take over leadership in as many states and also the federal government."

