Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has continued to set things in motion ahead of his 30th birthday on August 31

The socialite promised fans that he had five special looks for his birthday and has now displayed his second outfit

Bobrisky shared a photo of himself dressed in a white outfit paired with coral beads fit for royalty

Nigerian celebrity crossdresser, Bobrisky, has finally showcased the second of his five looks for his birthday photoshoot.

The socialite who is to clock 30 on August 31 has continued to create awareness about his big day on social media.

One of the ways Bobrisky got fans buzzing over his birthday was when he revealed that he would be spending N7 million on the five looks for his photoshoot.

Photos of Bobrisky in his first and second birthday looks. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the crossdresser has now taken to his verified Instagram page to unveil his second look.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Nigerian celeb posted a photo of himself dolled up in a lovely white attire and matching headgear. Bobrisky then accessorized the look with lovely coral beads around his neck and wrists.

He also complimented his outfit with a smokey-eyed makeup look with matching coral-coloured lipstick and nail polish.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Bobrisky finally unveils his second birthday look. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Bobrisky’s second birthday look

Soon after the crossdresser shared a snap of his outfit, numerous fans trooped to his comment section to air their opinions. Read some of their comments below:

Qees_collections_:

“Kpk .”

Fideliaokojieofficial:

“Opor .”

Faithful_cee:

“Mummy mummy .”

Hottis_glam.kaya:

“Bob o por o Ahn Ahn.”

Bherrie_xx:

“Bob of Lagos .”

Nice one.

Bobrisky showcases 1st birthday look out of five that reportedly cost N7m

Ever since Bobrisky came into the limelight, he has been known to go overboard with some of the events in his life.

The crossdresser has been dropping hints on social media about how his 30th birthday at the end of August would go down.

As part of his preparation, he disclosed that he would be spending over N7 million on his birthday photoshoot and in a recent post on Instagram, shared the first look.

Bob's first outfit is a beautiful lemon dress with ruffles and intricate designs made by one of the celebrity designers in the country.

Source: Legit.ng News