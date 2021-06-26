Crossdresser Bobrisky is clocking a new age in August but he is already making a lot of noise about the special day on social media

In a fresh update for members of the online community, Bobrisky disclosed that he would be spending over N7 million on his birthday photoshoot

The effeminate celebrity accompanied his post with screenshots of conversations with his photographer in which they spoke about pricing

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky is going to clock a new age in a few weeks’ time but the young man is already drumming up anticipation for the special day.

Speaking from his recovery bed, the effeminate celebrity took to his page on Instagram noting that he intends to spend over N7 million on his birthday shoot this year.

Recall that in 2020, Bobrisky had almost broken the internet with sets of pictures that were specially taken for his birthday.

Bobrisky reveals how much he is spending on photos for upcoming birthday. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky dazzled in different looks including an angelic set design, an Indian-themed outfit among others that kept many hailing his creative team.

Well, this year it promises to be even better considering the fact that he has also gone under the knife to alter his looks.

The self-styled Barbie explained that the amount—even though a lot—is only a little sum of money to him.

In a different post, Bobrisky posted screenshots of conversations with his photographer to assure fans and naysayers that he isn’t just bluffing.

The crossdresser would be going for five different looks at different locations.

See screenshots of his post below:

Bobrisky shares a breakdown of bills for his N7m birthday photoshoot. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky’s fans react to his post

After sharing the update with his fans, many flooded the comment section with mixed reactions.

Some people hailed the crossdresser while others submitted that he’s telling a lie.

Reactions below:

kaladima_1972 said:

"Everybody just dey lie."

djkenblack_baddestboss said:

"You lie too much."

_timini said:

"That one go capture all the angels Surrounding you sis?"

sandraagbor18 said:

"Bob with the vibes serving it hawtt hawtt."

jerry_nickson212 said:

"Them no the pay to lie, at least take it easy."

Bobrisky to gift lucky fan Mercedes Benz car on birthday

In a related story about the crossdresser, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky said that he wants to treat one of his loyal fans the way a Nigerian celebrity has never done before.

The self-styled male Barbie stated that he would be giving a lucky fan a car gift worth millions of naira on his birthday this year.

Bobrisky noted that he has a pure heart and he wants Nigerians to see that he is not what some people paint him to be.

Source: Legit