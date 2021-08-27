Comedian and Nollywood actor AY celebrated his 50th birthday with fans and industry friends in a star-studded event

He, however, set tongues wagging on social media with his grand entrance, as he walked majestically into the event hall

In the video making rounds on social media, AY was seen donning an aso oke agbada outfit like a royal family member

Popular comedian Ayo Makun, otherwise known as AY, had an attention-grabbing entrance at his birthday party on Thursday, August 26.

At the star-studded event, the humour merchant walked in majestically, as he was being praised like a king by a woman.

Comedian AY celebrates his 50th birthday in grand style. Photo Credit: @aycomedian

Dressed in agbada, a loose-fitting ankle-length garment common among people of the southwest region of Nigeria, the Ondo state born comedian rocked his jaw-dropping outfit with large beads like that of a royal family member.

Watch a video of the grand entrance below:

Fans react

Soon after the video of AY’s grand entrance to his birthday event emerged online, his fans thronged their social media pages to hail him.

Read some of their comments below:

Osenibukky959.ob:

“Dis is nice bt why his wife n daughter dnt follow him enter,it's would av being d best.i wish u more calendar to destroy.”

Subomi_kollups:

“Ooni Of Ife they learn work for here oo.”

Dupsie2020:

“ODOGWU of comedy.”

Phalalakd:

“Why im I this emotional...chaii orimiwu.”

Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo shed tears at his birthday party

In related news, Nollywood thespian Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) recently celebrated his 60th birthday.

To commemorate his age milestone, the film star treated his friends and family members to a star-studded event.

At the birthday celebration party, RMD was seen shedding tears on stage as his son read a heartwarming speech addressed to him.

Days after the event was held, the Nigerian film legend took to his social media to express gratitude to have witnessed such a moment.

In a post on his Instagram page, RMD noted that the moment his son was speaking about him got him teary and his lovely wife comforted him.

He further teased that he would be willing to reward the photographer that took the picture of the teary moment.

