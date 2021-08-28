BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has revealed that she would be one of the guests attending Bobrisky’s birthday

The reality show star recently received her own luxury invitation box from the crossdresser ahead of his 30th birthday on August 31

Mercy revealed the expensive contents of the box including a bottle of wine, a wine glass and a bottle of perfume

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Mercy Eke, would be joining crossdresser, Bobrisky, at his highly anticipated 30th birthday party.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the BBNaija 2019 winner posted a video of the luxury invitation box she received from the crossdresser.

Mercy who seemed obviously excited satisfied the curiosity of fans by opening the box and unveiling its contents.

Mercy Eke receives Bobrisky’s 30th Birthday invitation box. Photos: @bobrisky222, @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

In the box, it was seen that it contained a pearl-embellished bottle of Moet champagne, a gold wine glass and a gold bottle of perfume.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Mercy’s video

Soon after the reality star stunned social media users with the contents of Bobrisky’s birthday invitation box, a number of them reacted to the video. Some of them said the crossdresser was doing too much.

Read some of their comments below:

Aleesharichswimwear:

"Just to tell others "I am the baddest abi biggest??" The competition on SM will not be the last of us sha. There's nothing as peaceful as living a stress free life✅."

Themargaret_sandy:

"The stress you people go through to step on other people’s necks is just disturbing."

Dr_aybams:

"The biggest girl in Lagos na still Man ."

Dew_olowo:

"This bob sha like doing too much."

Female_collectionz:

"Believe all you see on social media at your own Risk."

Preccyclara:

"Nawa ooo he/she get doingsss oh."

Ololade__xx:

"E choke. God punish poverty."

Interesting.

Bobrisky splurges over N7m on birthday looks

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky is set to clock a new age, but the young man already drummed up anticipation for the special day.

From his recovery bed, the effeminate celebrity took to his page on Instagram and noted that he intends to spend over N7 million on his birthday shoot this year.

In 2020, Bobrisky almost broke the internet with sets of pictures that were specially taken for his birthday.

Source: Legit