The deputy national chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi, has declared himself as the rightful acting national chairman of the PDP

Akinwonmi took the action after a court directed Uche Secondus to stop parading himself as the party's national chairman

Akinwonmi made this declaration after his northern counterpart, Senator Sulaiman Nazif, laid claim to the same position

FCT, Abuja - Elder Yemi Akinwonmi the deputy national chairman of the PDP, has said that he is the authentic national boss of the opposition party.

Akinwonmi made this claim after it was reported that his northern counterpart, Senator Sulaiman Nazif, arrived at the party's national secretariat in Abuja, parading himself as Secondus's replacement.

Stating that he is a man of peace and that things in the PDP are under control, he called on all stakeholders to work for the unity and progress of the party, Vanguard reports.

He said:

“I am a man of peace, not a man of crisis. PDP has a good succession order. There is order here. The chairman is followed by the deputy national chairman one (South), followed by the deputy national chairman two (north),”

Akinwonmi added that all activities conducted at the secretariat in his absence are null and void and that at the right time, the leadership will call for a Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.

His words:

“everything conducted while I was not here is null and void. At the appropriate time, we will call on a meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, and the Board of Trustees, BoT."

Akinwonmi had taken over the affairs of the opposition party, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng notes that Akinwonmi's action follows the order issued by a Rivers state high court in Port Harcourt on Monday, August 23, which asked Uche Secondus to stop parading himself as the PDP national chairman.

Akinwonmi reportedly cited Section 35 (b) of the PDP constitution to support his action.

The PDP chieftain also suspended the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the party indefinitely.

Secondus speaks on his suspension by court

Meanwhile, hours after his suspension as the national chairman of the PDP, Secondus has said he is not afraid of the court injunction.

Secondus's media adviser, Ike Abonyi, said late night on Monday, August 23, that his principal would defend himself in court.

The statement partly read:

"If Secondus and the party are taken to court, they will defend themselves. The PDP and Secondus are not afraid of court.

"This party is a child of history, owned by Nigerians, bigger than any individual or group, including desperadoes.”

