Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele is currently one of the record-breakers in the industry and that feat did not come easy as she had to face negativities as well as work her way to the top.

In an interview with media personality, Chude, the actress talked about some of the lowest points in her life, how she refused to let them break her and her focus on making good movies not just for the money.

Funke Akindele says she refused to be held down by setbacks Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Arrested for house party

Social media went wild in April 2020 after the actress was arrested for throwing a house party in celebration of her hubby's birthday.

Talking to Chude, Akindele disclosed that when she was asked to write her statement, she wished out loud that she would just die on the spot so that the shame would be over.

She took back that statement almost immediately and consoled herself with the fact that every hard time shall pass.

The actress also advised people not to let hard times or struggles overwhelm or eat them up.

“In Panti after I was arrested, when they said I should write my statement, I said ‘I wish I can just die. I said that minute but after a while, I took it back. Whatever it is Chude, it will pass. There are times negativity will come, there are times jealousy will come, they are time anger will come. Do not let it overwhelm you, it will pass. So you just have to take the time. You are human. You are allowed to break down."

Failed marriage

Funke Akindele revealed that the bad end of her marriage cost her good deals and she cried seeing as the noise was everywhere.

She channelled her energy into work and refused to be broken despite the fact that all she wanted was to just get married and have kids.

The mum of two also advised young ladies to get married on their own terms and not because of pressure.

In her words:

"You know, I just wanted to get married. I want to do things right, have children and all that. And I went into the (first) marriage, it didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way, in social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die!"

Funke Akindele and hubby celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Love is indeed a beautiful thing and this was exactly how Nollywood’s Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz made many people feel.

The colleagues turned husband and wife celebrated five years of being married to each other.

In the mood for celebration, they took to their respective Instagram pages with lovely posts dedicated to each other.

