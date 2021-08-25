The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been mandated to pay the sum of N10m to Babatunde Morakinyo

According to the Court of Appeal, the anti graft agency was wrong to have illegally detained Morakinyo

Initially, a federal high court had asked the EFCC to pay N50 million but the appeal court the sum was excessive

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been dealt a huge blow by the Court of Appeal.

This blow was occasioned by an appeal filed by EFCC's challenging the award of N50 million against them.

The anti graft agency were accused of unlawful detention of one Babatunde Morakinyo. The EFCC had dragged Morakinyo to the Federal High Court Abuja on March 19 on a 23-count that bordered on alleged money laundering, Punch Newspaper reports.

According to the court, the rearrest of Morakinyo after he had perfected his bail in Abuja and Lagos was unacceptable in law.

In fact, the court described the act as “oppressive, repressive and condemnable.” The EFCC had rearrested and detained him on the ground that he was to face another trial before a High Court in Lagos state.

This was disclosed by Justice Hussein Muktar on Wednesday, August 25, while delivering the unanimous decision of a three-man panel of the appellate court.

Meanwhie, the court asked the EFCC to pay N10 million as opposed to the N50 million earlier ordered by the Federal High Court Abuja.

According to the court, the earlier fine of N50 million was excessive.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the recent request made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The anti graft agency had recently asked commercial banks to ask for their customers' source of income.

According to some Nigerians, the agency should also request to know the source of poverty of some customers who have nothing in their account.

Rasheed Alao said:

"Things are really getting out of hand in this Country. May be, sooner, we shall be asking EFCC when and where is ideal to make love with our wives."

