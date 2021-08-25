Mixed reactions have trailed the recent request made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The anti graft agency had recently asked commercial banks to ask for their customers' source of income.

According to some Nigerians, the agency should also request to know the source of poverty of some customers who have nothing in their account.

EFFC has urged commercial banks to ask for their customers' source of income. Photo: EFCC

Source: Facebook

Here are some reactions of Nigerians sighted by Legit.ng on Facebook.

Rasheed Alao

"Things are really getting out of hand in this Country. May be, sooner, we shall be asking EFCC when and where is ideal to make love with our spouses."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Gideon Scott Lucky

"Very soon all of them will go bankrupt due to lack of customers, either put it in crypto or any other one except traditional banks."

Obison K Obison

"This happens in every developed country. That’s why the crime rate is considerably lower in comparison to developing countries. However, my concern is, it should cut across. That politicians should be vetted as well and not just regular people."

Denison Okogun

"If you have no skeleton in your cupboard, then you have nothing to worry about. It is a step in the right direction and this new development is welcoming."

Lgd Gbenga SimpuLagadas

"This country is a joke. Can you imagine this. They should be able to mandate the banks to ask and investigate the reasons for customer poverty. That commission need to cover its face in shame."

Ojediran Akinola Ojeniyi

"EFCC don't have any creativity somebody will just wake up one day and bring nonsense idea why can't EFCC ask bank to ask their customers why are they not making deposit."

Godwin Emmanuel Aiyelabola

"If and only if they could maintain the same energy on politicians, this country would be better than this."

Samuel Erueseke

"Is there any law on that? The law is clear. Banks should inform EFCC on any huge deposit by a customer. It is the duty of the EFCC to inquire about the deposit from the customer. We live in a lawless country."

Testimony Christopher

"And banks should also be asking customers why they don't have money in their account and they keep withdrawing and not depositing. In fact, EFCC should a matter of urgency start questioning the source of poverty in Nigeria too."

Cosmas Ikechukwu

"Nigeria is seriously going down on daily basis. If not a country like Nigeria, a country that has no shame, a country where hunger n starvation has taken oder of the day. You are still to investigate the source of someone's capital...that's idiotic idea."

Alexander NkwaChukwu

"Why not ask the banks their customers' source of poverty? The past six months I haven't deposited one naira in bank account. Nonsense!! Let my bank show them my account balance which is 0.94.54."

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has reacted to the handling of the tech market by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) amid talks of clampdown on innovation by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Okowa said fear is the factor driving the faceoff between the financial regulator and the tech startup founders within the country, and their reservations are not out of place.

In 2021, the government, through the central bank had banned cryptocurrency exchanges from operating in Nigeria since February following a price bubble in bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Source: Legit.ng