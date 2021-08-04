Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky is leaving no stone unturned as he is set to celebrate his 30th birthday this August

The socialite has taken to social media to flaunt the luxury invitation box he has curated for guests that will be attending his party

The box contains a gold plated Bottega wine, wine cup and a gold plated chocolate all on a a blue velvety fabric

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken to social media to share snippets ofhow glamorous his 30th birthday which will be coming up soon will be.

The crossdresser took to his Instagram page to reveal the luxurious invitation box his friends and guests will be receiving for the party.

Bobrisky set to throw a lit 30th birthday Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The box which is gold themed contained a wine bottle, luxurious perfume, a gold plated wine cup, chocolate and a white rose.

Every item in the box was carefully arranged on a blue velvet fabric, and according to Bob, anyone who gets the box is special to him.

Taking to the caption, Bobrisky bragged about his invite as well as what the party would look like.

He wrote:

"Everything about me is luxury, expensive and classy. Imagine only invitee looking this way how the party go be? Bob @30."

See a photo of the box below:

Bobrisky is getting ready for his 30th birthday party Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Reactions

Gud_nexx2:

"Happy birthday in advance."

Nikkie_yoh:

"The only bob of Nigeria."

Dehraah:

"Gonna be lit!!!"

Iamdivwhitney_emefa_williams:

"Oshey baddest!!"

Ayosouvenirs:

"It's beautiful. In massive advance to you."

Omotayo_05:

"If you’re big you’re big."

Bobrisky splurges over N7m on birthday looks

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky is set to clock a new age, but the young man already drummed up anticipation for the special day.

From his recovery bed, the effeminate celebrity took to his page on Instagram and noted that he intends to spend over N7 million on his birthday shoot this year.

In 2020, Bobrisky almost broke the internet with sets of pictures that were specially taken for his birthday.

Source: Legit