Eric Ebo Acquah is an author and founder of Blue Rose Limited; the Ghanaian businessman has shared how he started life as a gardener and soon became an employer

The hardworking man now runs his own business and recently published a book titled A Man Born To Serve

The book chronicles his life, including childhood difficulties and success in business in later years

A Ghanaian business owner and author, Eric Ebo Acquah, has shared how he overcame challenges to become a successful businessman in the floral and affordable housing industries.

With his birth characterised by strange circumstances, he had a turbulent childhood but defied the odds.

According to Acquah, two years after his birth, he did not take his first step and he suffered delayed speech. As a result, his mother named him Jephthah as she believed he would triumph over the challenges.

Eric Ebo Acquah went from being a gardener to the founder of Blue Rose Limited. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

Moving to Accra

Acquah recalled how he had to live alone at the age of 14 while in primary school and resorted to farming and rearing animals to cater for himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He told YouTuber Maame Sika:

"But I never gave up."

Life offered him another opportunity to change his fate when his sister invited him to live with her in Accra, where he attended secondary school.

Starting a floral business

Before he completed senior high school, he started visiting flower shops and soon discovered that he had a passion for it.

In his words:

"I was 20 years. Before I completed SHS, I started visiting flower shops. I discovered that I had a passion for it. I designed the house I was living in, and after people saw it, they started giving me jobs to do. I started making money.

"I started my business alone and decided to employ one guy. I made my first flower garden and started making pots ... I came out with my design and started employing people and as I gave people jobs it made me happy. That urged me on and I saw that their lives were being transformed and my life was also being transformed."

Through the business, Acquah established contact with influential people living in affluent areas in the society and soon secured contracts to work on projects for the nation.

He said:

"I started taking government contracts on gardens on large scale. I did notable places in Accra; I did the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, Liberation Road, Mallam-Kasoa Road, the Weija meter-long bridge and other places.

"I've also worked with the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Education."

Acquah later ventured into affordable housing to provide cost-effective homes for low-income earners and is thriving.

After a career spanning over 30 years, the Ghanaian businessman has published a book titled A Man Born To Serve, adding to his portfolio a book that chronicles his journey to success.

Watch his recent interview below:

Man who once sold shoes on the streets now owns 3 massive clothing stores

In other news, a young man has left netizens impressed with an incredible story of how he became a huge business owner from selling shoes on the streets.

Mark Jnr Jere from Zambia shared a story on Facebook with photos of him showing where it all started and where he has got to.

From the photos, a young Mark could be seen seated on the street selling official footwear while seated on a stool.

Source: Legit