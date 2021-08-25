Nigerian popular crossdresser James Brown took to his Instagram page to wonder why Davido has him on his blocklist despite being a fan of him

According to James Brown, Davido blocked him for no reason even though he has LGBTQ people as his fans abroad

While blaming Davido’s action of blocking him on the fact that he’s feminine, James Brown disclosed that he just featured in a documentary

Popular crossdresser James Brown has taken to his Instagram stories to call out singer Davido, whom he claimed blocked him on the social medium.

In a series of posts, James Brown disclosed that he’s on Davido’s blocklist on Instagram despite the fact that he’s a big fan of the music star.

Crossdresser James Brown says Davido blocked him on Instagram. Photo Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

James Brown also wondered if Davido doesn't have international LGBTQ fans, after which he announced that he got featured in an HBO documentary.

Read the posts below

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Posts Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Posts Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

James Brown stirs reaction after visiting a market

In other news, James Brown recently stirred reactions on social media after she dressed to a market as a young lady.

The crossdresser shared the video of her visit to the market with her followers on Instagram.

As seen in the video, James Brown rocked a yellow crop top on blue jeans to the market, catching the attention of traders.

Fans react

The video attracted all kinds of reactions from social media users.

Read some of their comments below:

Florencefrank6426:

“Wahala be like he/she James Brown in the market.... madness everywhere!!!”

Obaragu:

“This country is finished this guys should be treated like gay and send them to jail for others to learn.

___Symply_sarshal:

“Wahala be like James brown bum bum pad eh no size am did I here Jessie bom.”

Joyocheri:

“Can somebody advise him to do mouth surgery.”

Fonhalliday:

“Can Cameroon tryam , we go put u for prison , NONESENSE”

Oluwanonye7:

“Army dey follow am...wow naija.well dey also useless for the country sha…”

Bobriski shows off wads of dollars on social media

As his birthday approached, crossdresser Bobriski took to his social media pages to flaunt wads of dollars in preparation for his birthday.

He flaunted the cash in a video shared with his fans.

As seen in the video, Bobriski packed the dollars from a drawer and littered the floor with it.

Source: Legit.ng