Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Leo Dasilva has advised people to stop the attitude of asking their love interests out

The reality TV star shared his relationship thoughts on social media, saying it is needless to tell someone you are interested in dating them

Dasilva added that any lady who claims to be his dream woman should not hesitate to express herself in whatever means

In a post on his social media pages, the reality TV star expressed the opinion that whoever likes someone will find ways of communicating his or her affections, even through dreams.

When a fan asked how that’s possible, Dasilva explained that anyone can’t claim to be the woman of his dreams and not appear in them.

Dasilva said he wouldn’t take such a person seriously.

Fans react

The post attracted reactions from his fans, who expressed their thoughts about it.

Dee_t.e.e

"Still trying to digest this because what?"

Miss_brebaby:

“Keep leading people astray you hear?!”

Chubby_oddly:

“That last slide has ended my career.”

Arowealth:

“Joseph the dreamer”

Ianredasilvaajayi:

“Akin... You are something else ... Lol”

Iamlizzyjay:

“Is Leo okay?”

In related news, Dasilva revealed that his past experiences with women made him started fearing them in unspeakable ways.

Opening up on his horrific dating experiences during a podcast show, Dasilva disclosed that while an ex-lover stabbed him in the past, he moved on to another lady who held him hostage and drugged him.

The reality TV star explained that due to his experiences, he's always very cautious of women.

